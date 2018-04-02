Mayor's Task Force Holds Second Meeting

COLUMBIA -The Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence met for the second time Wednesday evening.

The meeting focused on three topics: research questions, youth involvement and community involvement.

Members brainstormed ways to curb youth violence, including creating constructive activities, developing mentoring programs and providing children with tutors.

The meeting also focused on ways to target young adults. Several members suggested programs for career attainment and development.

The task force voted unanimously to examine violent crime statistics in 2012 and 2013 at the next meeting. Members acknowledged they need to establish a baseline for understanding violence in the community.