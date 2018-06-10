Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence to discuss Ban the Box

COLUMBIA - The Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence will meet Wednesday to discuss the future of the "Ban the Box" ordinance.

The task force will consider venues and dates for interested parties meetings for "Ban the Box" to give the public more information and allow them to share their thoughts. The task force will also consider a timeline for sending the ordinance to the city council.

The task force will also schedule any other upcoming presentations and discussions before breaking into research teams and hearing public comments.

The ordinance would eliminate the criminal history question on city job applications in order to help ex-convicts get jobs and stay out of jail.

More than 45 cities and counties nationwide have a ban the box ordinance, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1A at City Hall and is open to the public.