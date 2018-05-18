Mayor's Task Force Proposes "Ban the Box" Ordinance

4 years 1 week 3 days ago Thursday, May 08 2014 May 8, 2014 Thursday, May 08, 2014 5:58:00 PM CDT May 08, 2014 in News
By: Taylor Barth, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence met Thursday to discuss an ordinance proposal that could help former convicts get jobs. The task force is referring to the ordinance as "Ban the Box." It's an effort to eliminate the box on city job applications that asks a person about their criminal history.

The task force created a draft of the ordinance and passed it out at Thursday's meeting. The goal is to assist former convicts with reintegration into the community and work force after their release. David Thomas is a member of the task force and said he believes eliminating the box would help former convicts move further in the application process and prevent discrimination in the work force.

"Many times now, if they check that box they don't get anywhere," Thomas said. "The hope is that people will look at them for what they are, what their capabilities are and how they can contribute to that respective employer."  

Chris Haynes is a member of the task force and was previous incarcerated. He said getting rid of the conviction box would make a positive difference for former convicts. 

"It seemed like every single time that after I had returned to society and checked the conviction box, there was always some delay or I just wouldn't really get a call back," Haynes said. "I think that it's a big part of how people view those of us that have actually served time. I think it's important that you meet the person. A lot of people have done what they've done. I believe it's important that we think about how people have to support their families. People have a lot of things they have to do and I think if you get rid of that box you see a person as a person rather than his past."

According to the task force, 62 jurisdictions throughout the nation have adopted "Ban the Box" in the past 10 years. Eighteen cities have expanded the ban to private contractors, and four cities to private employers. Kansas City adopted the policy on April 4, 2014. 

The tasks force's draft ordinance would remove the conviction or criminal record box from the city's employment application. It also states that the city would not ask about an applicant's criminal history until after the applicant has been deemed qualified and interviewed for a position. The ordinance also states the city would have to consider all aspects of a person's criminal past, including the nature of the offense and how long ago the crime was committed.

Thomas said the task force plans to move forward with the ordinance and present it to the city council in its final report in November. 

More News

Grid
List

United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
50 minutes ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
MADISON (AP) — A Columbia man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for a shooting death... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:40:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
WARSAW (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a western Missouri town was wounded after a 16-year-old boy shot... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
COLUMBIA - Local veterans return home from combat having experienced things average citizens could not even imagine. Douglas Wilbur,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
JEFFERSON CITY – A permanent fix begins this weekend on a main Jefferson City road that has been bogged down... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
COLUMBIA- Former officer Rob Sanders' case against the city came to a close Friday. For the last seven years, Sanders... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri currently has no legislation stopping business owners, landlords and managers from refusing to do business with... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
FAYETTE - The Fayette Fire Department has been through a whirlwind of events in the past 24 hours, after the... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
IBERIA - A California army veteran got the surprise of his life in a small Missouri town more than 1,500... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor said Friday that he won't be filing any charges against Gov. Eric... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:23:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit man was found guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy in a two-day jury trial... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:39:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 7:46:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' work on tax policy (all times local): 11:30 p.m.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:57:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Discounted home-wireless for eligible Columbia Public Schools students
Discounted home-wireless for eligible Columbia Public Schools students
COLUMBIA - Discounted internet service, at-home media learning, and bridging the "digital divide" are a few of the benefits provided... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:02:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 66°
11pm 64°
12am 65°
1am 64°