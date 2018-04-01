Mayor's Task Force to Review "Ban the Box"

COLUMBIA - The Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence will hear experiences from the city about "Ban the Box" on Wednesday.

"Ban the Box" is an ordinance that will remove questions concerning criminal history from job applications.

City council decided to move forward with the ordinance after the council reviewed a report submitted by the Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence at a city council meeting earlier this month.

Twelve states currently have "Ban the Box" legislation. Of those states, Illinois is the only state with administrative order to "Ban the Box." Delaware and Nebraska added the legislation in 2014. In April, Kansas City became the only city in Missouri to have the "Ban the Box" legislation in place. More than 60 cities in the United States have "Ban the Box" legislation.

The Mayor's Task Force meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall.