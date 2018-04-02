Mayor Wants to Serve Jail Time in Minimum Security

ST. PETERS (AP) - Former St. Peters Mayor Shawn Brown is requesting that he serve most of his 18-month prison sentence at a minimum security jail in South Dakota. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jail is on a former college campus. Brown would likely work there as a clerk, janitor or landscaper for 12 cents an hour. Brown was convicted in federal court last week of taking a bribe. A federal judge must approve Brown's request to serve time in South Dakota. The jail in the little town of Yankton has no guard towers or razor wire. A short decorative fence surrounds the facility and prisoners there work seven hours a day.