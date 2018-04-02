Mayoral Candidates Sparr

Clark said he's most concerned with the relationship between the city council and Columbia's non-elected staff.

He said the council has recently taken on largely an advisory role --- and needs to take back control of city government.

He also said it needs to do a better job of involving the community in governing its city.

Clark said he would use his position as a city council member to fix those problems.

Columbia's Mayor is the member of the council the entire city chooses. Mayor Hindman has held that position for 12 years and Clark says it's time for change.

"People in leadership positions only have a certain amount of time to make their contribution 12 years is long enough," Clark said.

"I think we've made a lot of progress in the last 12 years," said Hindman. "We've made a good city an even better city during the last 12 years."

Hindman said Columbia doesn't have a term limit for its mayor.

This isn't the first time these two have faced off.

Hindman defeated Clark in the 2004 election by a margin of 71 to 26%.