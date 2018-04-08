MBS Wins with Employees

MBS was the only company to get the "Network on Employment" award in the large employer category.

MBS Books has eight disabled employees. An outside company helps employees looking for job opportunities. The potential employees undergo a screening process and then complete job shadows to make sure they're able to work in the plant on their own. The company watches closely to make sure the employees are comfortable with the work.

After two years on the job, one employee says he still loves it.

"It's a great environment to work here. If you have a problem or something, you can go to your supervisor and they get on to it," said Marshall Harding, MBS employee. "I really haven't had any problems. Like I said, it's a great environment to work in."