McBaine Residents Move To Higher Ground

As waters rise, the small town prepares for the worst. This sight is a familiar one for longtime McBaine residents and brings back bad memories.

"I hope it's not as bad. Ninety-three was the big one. So I'm hoping this is just a drop in the bucket, but it don't seem to be that way," said McBaine resident Andrew Schroeder. "I've been grabbing everything up fast as I can. Getting everything in order.

"I mean, get what you can and get," said Jackie Olk, McBaine resident.

Some have already taken that advice and cleared out and shut down. With the water inching closer, Olke moved her home to higher ground.

"They're thinking that it's probably going to go ahead and give way tonight and I'm in the lowest section of the town," she said. "I mean, hope that you got something to come back to once it goes down."

If it floods, it might be a while before residents come back to McBaine. Schroeder said it took two weeks before people could even begin clean-up last time.