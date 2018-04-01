McBride, De La Rosa lift Rockies past Royals, 5-2

DENVER (AP) - Matt McBride hit his first career grand slam and Jorge De La Rosa pitched eight crisp innings, helping the Colorado Rockies cool off the Kansas City Royals with a 5-2 win on Wednesday night.

The loss trims the Royals' lead to one game over Detroit in the AL Central.

Danny Duffy (8-11) was cruising along with a 2-1 lead until a two-out error by third baseman Christian Colon in the sixth opened the door for a big inning. McBride lined a fastball from Duffy into the left-field bleachers and then zipped around the bases in exhilaration.

It was McBride's first homer since Sept. 25, 2012, and third of his career. He was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs the day before.