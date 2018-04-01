McCaskill and Akin Compete in Final Mo. Debate

CLAYTON (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is casting herself as a moderate and portraying Republican challenger Todd Akin as an extremist in their final debate of a contentious Missouri Senate race. Akin is repeatedly linking McCaskill to the policies of President Barack Obama.

The candidates took opposite strategies Thursday night in the opening remarks of their debate at a high school in suburban St. Louis.

McCaskill touted her work with Republican senators to limit earmarks and cap federal spending. She said the Nov. 6 election poses a choice between a moderate and an extremist.

Akin noted that McCaskill was one of Obama's earliest supporters in his 2008 presidential campaign, and he tied her to Obama's policies on health care, spending and federal deficits.