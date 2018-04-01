McCaskill and Talent: The Final Debate

McCaskill called for Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld to be fired. During the debate McCaskill said Rumsfeld failed to give a single shred of correct advice about the war in Iraq. Talent defended President Bush's war policies, but he declined to say whether Bush should retain or remove his defense secretary. Talent questioned whether McCaskill's family has paid all of its taxes and her effectiveness as a Kansas City area prosecutor in 1990s. McCaskill claimed Talent was running what she calls "a campaign of innuendo."

