McCaskill backs push to revoke medal from Cosby

ST. LOUIS (AP) - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri said she supports efforts to have President Barack Obama revoke Bill Cosby's Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment advocacy group launched the campaign Wednesday, saying it is working with women who have accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

In newly unsealed documents, Cosby testified in 2005 he obtained quaaludes with the intent of giving them to women before sex.

President George W. Bush presented the nation's highest civilian honor to Cosby in 2002, citing his revolutionary portrayal of blacks on television and his interest and dedication to education.

McCaskill, a Democrat, said she doesn't believe that somebody who has admitted to doing what he said he did merits a medal, and that "he probably deserves to go to prison.