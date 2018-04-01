McCaskill Bill would Account for "Hot Fuel"

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Claire McCaskill wants to require gas stations to adjust prices when fuel expands in hot weather and provides less energy per gallon. The Missouri Democrat has introduced a bill that would require all retail gas stations within six years to install new equipment that accounts for temperature changes. McCaskill says her bill was inspired by a series of stories in The Kansas City Star. The newspaper found that consumers are overpaying by about $2.3 billion per year due to the effect of temperature on fuel. The legislation is backed by several consumer rights groups. Oil industry executives say they will study the issue. But they have denied that drivers are overpaying for gasoline because fuel expands in hot weather. The issue has led to more than three dozen consumer lawsuits.