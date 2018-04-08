McCaskill Campaign Tour in Moberly

After President Bush's Jefferson City visit Tuesday, the new federal program is on many mid-Missourians' minds. McCaskill and her mother are touring the state to try to help seniors understand the plan.

"The more I looked at it, the madder I got," said McCaskill, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Jim Talent. "There is no reason that this has to be this complicated," she added.

One person at the meeting said she's not ready to sign up for the program, but she wanted to hear more about Part D.

"I'm here to support Claire, and also to find out a little bit more about the insurance," explained Barb Freels. "I'm not eligible for it yet, but I wanted to be up on it."

McCaskill said seniors need to understand Part D's restrictions. She wants to extend the sign-up deadline until the end of this year. Right now, eligible seniors have until May 15 to sign up without penalty.