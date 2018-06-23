McCaskill Cancels France Trip To Care For Husband

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has canceled a planned trip to France for D-Day events because her husband is ill.

McCaskill's office said Thursday that her husband was admitted to a hospital to treat an infection and is being kept overnight for observation.

As a result, McCaskill decided not to attend the 70th anniversary events commemorating the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France. The Allied forces invaded Western Europe during World War II on June 6, 1944.

McCaskill would have been the most senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee to attend the ceremonies. Her father was a World War II veteran.