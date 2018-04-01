McCaskill confirms 2018 run during Missouri military tour

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has confirmed that she'll run for re-election in 2018.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Missouri Democrat said Tuesday while visiting a National Guard facility at Springfield-Branson National Airport that she'll be "asking for another tour."

A McCaskill spokesman confirmed she intends to seek re-election.

Voters first elected McCaskill to the Senate in 2006. She defeated Republican Rep. Todd Akin to win re-election in 2012. She underwent breast cancer treatment this year, including surgery.

Her Springfield visit is part of a statewide tour focused on national security and defense. It's included stops at Whiteman Air Force Base and Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. She met with military leaders and criticized congressional Republicans for what she called "playing fiscal games" with military funding.