McCaskill Farm Bill Tour
McCaskill begins a four-day tour Tuesday hitting 13 Missouri communities, including Concordia Tuesday evening. She'll be visiting Columbia, Huntsville and Malta Bend on Wednesday.
McCaskill says she wants to gain additional insight on agricultural priorities that impact Missouri's agricultural economy.
The Farm Bill is expected to be on the senate floor this fall. It will designate what agricultural funds will go where over the next few years.
Farm Bill Tour Schedule:
Tuesday, August 28, 2007
2:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M. CT Osborn
Shatto Dairy
9406 N. HWY. 33
Osborn, MO
6:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. CT Concordia
Ag Lunch and Learn at Oetting Farms
30462 Emma Road
Concordia, MO
Wednesday, August 29, 2007
9:00 A.M. - 9:45 A.M. CT Centerview
Show Me Energy Cooperative
102 NW Missouri Highway 58
Centerview, MO
10:15 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. CT Garden City
Missouri Food and Fiber
28700 South State Route T
Garden City, MO
1:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. CT Springfield
M & M Dairy
7725 E. Farm Road 194
Rogersville, MO
Thursday, August 30, 2007
9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. CT Columbia
Boone County Fairgrounds
5212 N. Oakland Gravel Rd.
Columbia, MO
11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M CT Huntsville
Circle A Feeders
1354 Private Road 1277
Huntsville, MO
1:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. CT Malta Bend
Mid Missouri Energy
Highway 65
Malta Bend, MO
Friday, August 31, 2007
7:45 A.M. - 9:00 A.M. CT Portageville
MU Delta Center Field Day Breakfast Lee Farm
Portageville, MO
9:15 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. CT Portageville
Tour Wetland Reserve Program Land
Junction of Co. Rd. 312 and Co. Rd 317 (2 miles SE of Lee Farm)
Portageville, MO
10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. CT Malden
Bootheel Youth Museum
700 N. Douglass St. #A
Malden, MO
12:30 P.M. - 1:30 P.M. CT Dexter
Global Fuels, LLC
13308 Co. Rd. 731
Dexter, MO 63841