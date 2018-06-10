McCaskill Farm Bill Tour

McCaskill begins a four-day tour Tuesday hitting 13 Missouri communities, including Concordia Tuesday evening. She'll be visiting Columbia, Huntsville and Malta Bend on Wednesday.

McCaskill says she wants to gain additional insight on agricultural priorities that impact Missouri's agricultural economy.

The Farm Bill is expected to be on the senate floor this fall. It will designate what agricultural funds will go where over the next few years.

Farm Bill Tour Schedule:

Tuesday, August 28, 2007

2:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M. CT Osborn

Shatto Dairy

9406 N. HWY. 33

Osborn, MO

6:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. CT Concordia

Ag Lunch and Learn at Oetting Farms

30462 Emma Road

Concordia, MO

Wednesday, August 29, 2007

9:00 A.M. - 9:45 A.M. CT Centerview

Show Me Energy Cooperative

102 NW Missouri Highway 58

Centerview, MO

10:15 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. CT Garden City

Missouri Food and Fiber

28700 South State Route T

Garden City, MO

1:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. CT Springfield

M & M Dairy

7725 E. Farm Road 194

Rogersville, MO

Thursday, August 30, 2007

9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. CT Columbia

Boone County Fairgrounds

5212 N. Oakland Gravel Rd.

Columbia, MO

11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M CT Huntsville

Circle A Feeders

1354 Private Road 1277

Huntsville, MO

1:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. CT Malta Bend

Mid Missouri Energy

Highway 65

Malta Bend, MO

Friday, August 31, 2007

7:45 A.M. - 9:00 A.M. CT Portageville

MU Delta Center Field Day Breakfast Lee Farm

Portageville, MO

9:15 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. CT Portageville

Tour Wetland Reserve Program Land

Junction of Co. Rd. 312 and Co. Rd 317 (2 miles SE of Lee Farm)

Portageville, MO

10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. CT Malden

Bootheel Youth Museum

700 N. Douglass St. #A

Malden, MO

12:30 P.M. - 1:30 P.M. CT Dexter

Global Fuels, LLC

13308 Co. Rd. 731

Dexter, MO 63841