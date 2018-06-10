McCaskill Farm Bill Tour

1 decade 9 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 28 2007 Aug 28, 2007 Tuesday, August 28, 2007 1:37:17 PM CDT August 28, 2007 in News

McCaskill begins a four-day tour Tuesday hitting 13 Missouri communities, including Concordia Tuesday evening. She'll be visiting Columbia, Huntsville and Malta Bend on Wednesday.

McCaskill says she wants to gain additional insight on agricultural priorities that impact Missouri's agricultural economy.

The Farm Bill is expected to be on the senate floor this fall. It will designate what agricultural funds will go where over the next few years.

Farm Bill Tour Schedule:

Tuesday, August 28, 2007

2:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M. CT           Osborn
                                              Shatto Dairy
                                              9406 N. HWY. 33
                                              Osborn, MO

6:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. CT          Concordia 
                                             Ag Lunch and Learn at Oetting Farms
                                             30462 Emma Road
                                             Concordia, MO

Wednesday, August 29, 2007

9:00 A.M. - 9:45 A.M. CT          Centerview
                                              Show Me Energy Cooperative
                                              102 NW Missouri Highway 58
                                              Centerview, MO

10:15 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. CT          Garden City
                                                 Missouri Food and Fiber
                                                 28700 South State Route T
                                                 Garden City, MO

1:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. CT          Springfield
                                             M & M Dairy
                                             7725 E. Farm Road 194
                                             Rogersville, MO

Thursday, August 30, 2007

9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. CT          Columbia 
                                               Boone County Fairgrounds
                                               5212 N. Oakland Gravel Rd.
                                               Columbia, MO

11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M CT         Huntsville 
                                               Circle A Feeders
                                               1354 Private Road 1277
                                               Huntsville, MO

1:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. CT          Malta Bend
                                             Mid Missouri Energy
                                             Highway 65
                                             Malta Bend, MO

Friday, August 31, 2007

7:45 A.M. - 9:00 A.M. CT          Portageville
                                              MU Delta Center Field Day Breakfast Lee Farm
                                              Portageville, MO

9:15 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. CT          Portageville 
                                               Tour Wetland Reserve Program Land
                                               Junction of Co. Rd. 312 and Co. Rd 317 (2 miles SE of Lee Farm)
                                               Portageville, MO

10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. CT          Malden 
                                                 Bootheel Youth Museum
                                                 700 N. Douglass St. #A
                                                 Malden, MO

12:30 P.M. - 1:30 P.M. CT          Dexter
                                               Global Fuels, LLC
                                               13308 Co. Rd. 731
                                               Dexter, MO 63841

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 93°
5pm 94°
6pm 92°
7pm 91°