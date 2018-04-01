McCaskill Joins Call for New Inspectors General

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is part of a bipartisan group of U.S. senators urging President Barack Obama to quickly appoint people to fill inspector general positions in six federal agencies.

The vacancies exist in the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior, Labor and State and in the Agency for International Development.

McCaskill, a Democrat, was one of 16 senators who signed the letter sent to the White House. The letter emphasizes the vacancies in the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department, which has been without someone in that post for several years.

McCaskill says the inspectors general function as the eyes and ears of taxpayers to root out waste in government. She says it's not healthy for agencies to be without leaders in those offices.