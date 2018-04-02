McCaskill nearly hit by car driven by fellow senator
WASHINGTON - Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., almost struck Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., with his car on the Senate driveway Tuesday, an NBC correspondent reported.
NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt tweeted a video she said shows the aftermath of Gardner's car nearly hitting McCaskill.
VIDEO: Watch @clairecmc tell NRSC @CoryGardner, after his car almost hit her: "Probably the only shot you've got to take me out!" pic.twitter.com/yG37EtItlg— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 24, 2017
"Probably the only shot you've got to take me out." -- @clairecmc to NRSC chair @CoryGardner as his car almost hits her in Senate driveway ??— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 24, 2017
Gardner is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, an organization devoted to electing Republicans to the U.S. Senate.
McCaskill is up for re-election in 2018. She quoted Hunt's tweet using the crying laughing emoji.
?????? https://t.co/Pvs7fiexWE— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 25, 2017
