McCaskill Planning Knee Surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Claire McCaskill plans to have knee replacement surgery next week while Congress is in recess. The Missouri Democrat's right knee has been bothering her for years. But she postponed surgery while she was campaigning for the Senate and before that for governor. Doctors tell McCaskill it will take about a month to recover and that she'll need crutches to get around for a few weeks. McCaskill expects to be back at work when the Senate reconvenes after the Easter recess. The surgery will be performed in St. Louis.