McCaskill says she doesn't take Sykes seriously

COLUMBIA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says she doesn't take seriously a longshot Republican candidate for her seat who's facing criticism for his comments about women.

McCaskill said after a Friday campaign event in Columbia that she feels sorry for Courtland Sykes if he really believes the remarks he recently posted on Facebook.

In the posting, Sykes says he wants his fiancée to make him dinner every night. He also says he doesn't want girls to grow up to be "career obsessed banshees" who forgo family to be "manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils." Sykes didn't return Associated Press requests for comment Friday.

Sykes faces an uphill battle to get the Republican nomination. Attorney General Josh Hawley is widely considered to be the frontrunner.

Sykes is relatively unknown in Missouri and had raised only $500 for his campaign as of the end of September.