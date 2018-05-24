McCaskill stresses proposed bill to combat sexual assault

COLUMBIA - Sen. Claire McCaskill talked about Title IX legislation on the MU campus Tuesday morning.

McCaskill is visiting college campuses across Missouri to answer questions and get feedback on ways to combat sexual violence on campus.

McCaskill and other senators are working on legislation that would enforce stricter policies regarding sexual assaults.

Some of the highlights of the proposal are:

-an anonymous climate survey on campus every two years

-mandating a memorandum of understanding to ensure communication between campus officials

a floating penalty for a Title IX offense of up to one percent of a school's operating budget

"It took about 18 months for us to come up with this proposal, and I would guess it to take the same amount of time for it to be resolved," McCaskill said.

She also encouraged college officials to ensure students are more aware of resources on campus.

One issue McCaskill brought up was what happens when a victim goes to both a Title IX official and a criminal justice prosecutor. "Some students do both, and we need to figure out how those can go together," she said.

McCaskill said if a person gives interviews to multiple investigators it could be a problem. "They might feel like because they have said it once, they will not have to say it again," McCaskill said.

Several area colleges had representatives at Tuesday's meeting, including Central Methodist University, Columbia College, Lincoln University, Moberly Area Community College, Stephens College, Westminster College and William Woods University.