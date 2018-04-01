McCaskill To Give Up Campaign Donations

Senator Claire McCaskill is joining the ranks of lawmakers who are giving up campaign donations from donors linked to disgraced democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu. McCaskill took no money directly from Hsu. Her staff has estimated that the senator received more than $18,000 from people reportedly associated with Hsu. Hsu is under federal investigation for allegedly violating election laws. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton's presidential campaign is returning $850,000 in donations raised by Hsu.