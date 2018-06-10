McCaskill to Start Weeklong Campaign Tour in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is launching a weeklong campaign swing through Missouri that she is calling the official start of her re-election bid.

McCaskill was to begin Saturday in St. Joseph for the opening of a Missouri Democratic Party coordinated campaign office. The first-term senator then plans to travel by RV to about two dozen communities scattered throughout the state.

Congressman Todd Akin, St. Louis businessman John Brunner and former Missouri Treasurer Sarah Steelman are competing in the Republican primary on Aug. 7 to challenge McCaskill.