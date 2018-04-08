McCaskill to Travel to Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Claire McCaskill is traveling to Iraq next week to get a close-up view of the conflict and a sense of conditions for U-S troops there. The Missouri Democrat will make the trip as part of a congressional delegation. She is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. McCaskill has been a prominent critic of the Bush administration's conduct of the Iraq war. She opposes Bush's plan to send additional troops to Iraq and has pledged to be aggressive in probing waste, fraud and abuse in Defense Department spending.