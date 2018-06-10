McCaskill trying to end ban on poultry trade with China

CENTRALIA - Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, joined a bipartisan collective of senators with the goal of ending China's ban on the purchase of American poultry products.

The senators released a statement saying terminating the ban would have a positive impact on rural America.

"The poultry industry provides thousands of high quality jobs in our rural communities and the re-opening of the Chinese market would provide a huge boost for these rural areas," the senators said.

China established the poultry ban in 2015 when it detected a wild duck with highly pathogenic avian influenza from an American shipment.

This isn't the first time McCaskill has pushed for increased trade of American agriculture.

She was involved with a movement earlier this year that resulted in President Donald Trump finalizing agreements with China that allowed Missouri's rice and beef products to be exported China.

She said the push to end the poultry ban is a continuation of her efforts to protect Missouri's agriculture industry.

Egg farmer Dustin Stanton said the lack of domestic demand is one of the biggest problem he faces as a farmer in Centralia, Missouri.

"We have more than enough food here in America to feed ourselves, so it would be really helpful if we could trade to China. Their population is four to five times the size of ours, that would be great," Stanton said.