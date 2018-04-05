McCaskill Using Blunt's Old RV in Missouri Senate Race

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is hoping a little good fortune can rub off from Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.



McCaskill's campaign has leased the same recreational vehicle used by Blunt during his successful 2010 bid for the U.S. Senate.



McCaskill joked that perhaps she can win by the same margin as Blunt, who scored a nearly 14 percentage point advantage over Democratic candidate Robin Carnahan.



McCaskill is expecting a closer race than that in November. She will face the winner of an August Republican primary that includes U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman and businessman John Brunner.



When Blunt used the RV, it was emblazoned with the slogan: "Jobs for Missouri's future."



McCaskill has covered the RV with the slogan: "A senator on our side."