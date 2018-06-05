McCaskill Wants Relaxed Device Rules on Flights

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says she's ready to file legislation allowing greater use of electronic devices by airline passengers if federal regulators don't act quickly to do so.

McCaskill has written to the Federal Aviation Administration urging it to relax current restrictions on using unapproved computers, smartphones and e-books when planes are below 10,000 feet.

McCaskill's letter says the federal policy seems to reflect an outdated fear of devices that run on electricity. She says it's absurd to retain the restrictions for passengers given that the FAA decided earlier this year to let pilots use tablet computers in the cockpit.

McCaskill is a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.