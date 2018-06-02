McCaskill Wraps Up "In Our Town, On Our Side" RV Tour in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Senator Claire McCaskill wrapped up her week-long, statewide "In Our Town, On Our Side" RV tour Saturday in St. Louis, where she hosted the opening of the Missouri Democratic Party's Coordinated Campaign office.

"You know what we love about America? You know what the rest of the world loves about America? That everybody has a shot," said McCaskill. "Doesn't matter if you're rich or poor, rural or urban, everybody has a shot."

She also said Missouri needs to spend less money, but not at the expense of privatizing Medicare, Social Security and college loans.

"What we're going to do in Missouri is we're going to make history. We're going to show the United States of America that corporations, behind closed doors, are not going to come in and snatch this election away from the people of Missouri."

The event in St. Louis City was the final stop of 25 campaign events across the state during the past week.