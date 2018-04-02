McClatchy names Berg Kansas City Star's new publisher

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The McClatchy Co. has promoted Tony Berg to president and publisher of The Kansas City Star.

The company announced the 38-year-old Berg's appointment on Wednesday.

Berg joined the Star in April 2015 as vice president for advertising after holding a similar job at the Wichita Eagle since 2012. Under his leadership, both newspapers restructured their sales forces, launched new products and services and posted double-digit growth in digital sales.

Berg has spent 15 years in the news industry in sales and leadership roles. Before moving to Wichita, Berg worked at the Arizona Republic and the Lawrence Journal-World. He is a native of Emporia, Kansas, and graduated from the University of Kansas.

He replaces Mi-Ai Parrish, who became president and publisher of the Arizona Republic last September.