McClellan, Berkman Lead Cards Over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) - Kyle McClellan picked up his first major-league win as a starter and knocked in two runs with a pair of hits to help lead the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Lance Berkman hit two home runs and Jon Jay added a pinch-hit homer for St. Louis.

The Cardinals sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs with two outs. Skip Schumaker's double down the right-field line drove in Matt Holliday, then McClellan picked up his second career RBI with a single after a wild pitch advanced Schumaker and Yadier Molina to second and third. Ryan Theriot's single to right drove in Molina, and that was enough for McClellan (1-0), who made it through six innings allowing a run on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts.