McCormick Named to 2012 All-Academic Team

COLUMBIA -- Junior Nathan McCormick was named to the 2011-12 National Wrestling Coaches Association Individual All-Academic wrestling team for the second consecutive year, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the NWCA. Additionally, the Missouri program was recognized as one of the top-30 squads in the country for team grade point average, ranking 29th with a 2.9873 cumulative GPA.

McCormick made his second career appearance at 133 pounds at the NCAA Championships, posting a 1-2 record with a victory over Oklahoma's Jordan Keller. He finished the season with a 16-7 overall record and won six of his matches by way of pin fall. This is the second year in a row that McCormick, a Business Administration major out of Leawood, Kansas, has earned this recognition from the NWCA.

Missouri qualified all 10 of their starters to the 2012 NCAA Championships, the only team in the country to accomplish that feat. They finished the year with a 14-5 record in duals and claimed the first Big 12 Championship in program history back in early March.

For teams to be eligible for consideration, the team GPA is comprised of 12 student athletes, including the 10 wrestlers that were the entries in the NCAA tournament conference qualifier. If teams had less than 10 entries for their respective qualifier, they may fill those spots with wrestlers that competed in at least one varsity dual during the season.