McCulloch visit divides SLU law school

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A law school lecture by St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch is drawing criticism from some Saint Louis University students and professors who object to his handling of the fatal Ferguson police shooting investigation.

McCulloch is the keynote speaker at a February 20 law school event entitled, "The Thin Blue Line: Policing Post-Ferguson."

He'll be joined at the law review symposium by County Police Chief Jon Belmar and professors from five other universities.

Members of the Black Law Students Association have asked the school's dean to rescind the invitation.

They point to several legal and ethics challenges to McCulloch's tactics before a grand jury that declined to indict former Ferguson officer Darren Wilson, who is white, in the August 2014 death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed.