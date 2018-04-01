McDaniels' System Off to Fast Start in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- By design, Josh McDaniels' offense in the St. Louis Rams' preseason opener was not a radical departure from last season. It's no time to be unveiling the playbook.

The small portion the Rams used while scoring 33 points in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts was effective enough, even without Steven Jackson. They'll ease the Pro Bowl running back into action in Week 2 of the preseason Saturday night against Tennessee.

McDaniels said Tuesday that players have been introduced to most of his system. The former Denver Broncos coach, fired last December, said it's been enjoyable concentrating on one side of the ball and getting a chance to work closely with quarterback Sam Bradford.

St. Louis averaged 18.1 points last year, tied for 26th in the NFL, and was 26th in total offense.