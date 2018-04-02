McDavid to Make Airport Announcement

COLUMBIA - City spokesperson Toni Messina issued a news release Thursday announcing that Columbia mayor Bob McDavid would speak to reporters Friday morning about air service at the Columbia Regional Airport. Friday's news conference will take place at 9:30 am at Columbia City Hall.

McDavid has been outspoken in his calls to expand air service at the airport in order to increase Columbia's business growth and opportunities. In January, McDavid told KOMU 8 News the city council would need to discuss expanding the Columbia Regional Airport terminal in the coming months. "The airport has been the same size since 1969. If we want to continue job growth and the growth of the University of Missouri, we have to make it bigger," McDavid said at that time.

McDavid said many businesses want to operate out of Columbia and other mid-Missouri areas, but decline offers because access to the area is difficult. The airport currently offers service with Delta Airlines through Memphis. McDavid said in order to capture a larger market of travellers, the airport must increase the number of airline partnerships and the size of the terminal.

The current terminal at the Columbia Regional Airport consists of one security line and one check-in area. In the January interview, McDavid said about 1,000 people from the mid-Missouri area travel to St. Louis and Kansas City airports everyday because they offer more options. He offered that an expansion plan could triple the terminal's current size. The expansion would create a new entry room and departure lobby. He hopes an increase in size will attract more airlines and people to use the airport.