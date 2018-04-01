McDonald's burglary suspect arrested

JEFFERSON CITY - A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in relation to a burglary investigation at a Jefferson City McDonald's restaurant on Missouri Boulevard.

Antonio L. Moore was arrested and faces potential charges of second degree burglary. On Jan. 4, the investigation, led by detectives from the Jefferson City Police Department, concluded that over $3,000 had been lifted from the restaurant's safe.

Moore, a former employee of the McDonald's, is believed to have purposefully damaged a video surveillance system in an attempt to disrupt the investigation. He is being kept in the Cole County Jail.