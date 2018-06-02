McDonald's Employee Fatally Shot at Work

JEFFERSON CITY - Fourty-four-year-old Pamela Kellner of Jefferson City died Friday night after a gunshot wound to her chest. Mrs. Kellner was working a Jefferson City McDonald's when her husband, 47-year-old Keith Kellner, also of Jefferson City, shot her. Mr. and Mrs. Kellner had recently separated. Witnesses say they were sitting a booth and talking when the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m.



According to police, Mr. Kellner ran from the McDonald's after the shooting to U.S. 54 and called police a short time later to tell police his location. Police in the area located him and arrested him. Mr. Kellner is being held at the Cole County Sherrif's Department on charges of armed criminal action and first degree murder.



Mrs. Kellner was a part-time employee of McDonald's. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting.

