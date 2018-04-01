McDonald's to Hire 50,000 Workers Nationally

COLUMBIA - Starting Tuesday, McDonald's will hire 50,000 new workers nationwide.

McDonald's Heartland Region Communications Supervisor Neil Getzlow said the restaurant is hosting a hiring event for entry level positions up to management, depending on the needs of the store.

Getzlow says McDonald's business has been good and the company is looking to reinvest in the restaurant to provide guests the service they expect from McDonald's.

Getzlow says restaurants in the Columbia and Jefferson City are are expected to hire around 100 new employees.

If you are interested in applying, you can fill out an application Tuesday at your local McDonald's, or fill one out here.