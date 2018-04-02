McElroy Double-Double Not Enough, WWU Falls to Park

PARKVILLE, MO -- Roy McElroy posted a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds and three other Owls joined him with double figures, but it wasn't enough as the William Woods men's basketball team dropped a 85-71 result to Park University on Saturday afternoon.

The first half was a see-saw affair, as neither team was able to stretch a lead further than five points. WWU opened the contest with a 7-4 run over the first five minutes, as a McElroy jumper was sandwiched between a jumper and a trey from Logan Decker.

Park rallied with six unanswered points before another Decker triple delivered the fourth of six ties in the first stanza, a 10-10 deadlock with 13:55 to go.

William Woods would have the largest lead of either team in the first half as Jonathon Nutt knocked down a three-pointer followed by a jumper to put WWU in front 27-22 with 5:47 in the half, but the Pirates were able to rally and the Owls trailed 30-34 going into the halftime break.

The Pirates jumped out on a 10-4 run to open the second half, but a quick six-point spurt closed the gap to 40-44. A jumper from Dontre' Jenkins was followed by a McElroy dunk and a driving layup by Decker with 14:46 to go.

Park pushed out twice more, but the Owls were only able to respond once, narrowing the gap to 47-50 with 11:25 to go, as Andrew Miller sank a pair of free throws. After a 10-0 run left the Owls in a 13-point hole, WWU was never able to close the gap to a two possession game, eventually falling by a 14-point margin.

William Woods falls to 9-11 on the year and 0-2 in AMC action. In addition to McElroy's 18, Decker added 16 points with Nutt and Jenkins notching 13 and 11 respectively. The Owls shot at a .388 clip on the evening and hit at a .304 pace from distance. Park was led by Melvin Gatson's game-high 19 points, with Reco Anderson adding 17. The Pirates were a torrid .600 from the floor in the second half to finish at a .466 pace for the game. The Owls did hold a solid edge on the glass, outrebounding the Pirates by a 50-32 margin, including a 20-7 edge on the offensive glass.

The Owls stay on the road as they continue the conference slate, taking on Columbia College on Thursday night. The game is set for a 7:30 P.M. tip.