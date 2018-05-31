McIntire Elementary - Mrs. Smith's Kindergarten Class

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

McIntire Elementary - Mrs. Smith's Kindergarten Class

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
30 minutes ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
38 minutes ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:47 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Busy day for state leadership after Greitens announces resignation
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a whirlwind day for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson and House and Senate leadership Wednesday as... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 9:28:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Lawmakers react to Greitens resignation
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri lawmakers have conflicting opinions regarding Greitens' announcement on Tuesday that he plans to resign. Gina Mitten,... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 9:27:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

5-year-old girl dropped at wrong bus stop on first day of summer school
JEFFERSON CITY - Summer vacation is in full swing, but summer school is just getting started and educators in Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in Continuous News

New partnership to improve free summer lunch program for Columbia kids
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and a local food bank are collaborating to improve the annual free lunch programs... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 7:29:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Former inmate claims corrections officer, therapist assaulted her
ST. LOUIS - A former inmate at a Missouri prison has accused a corrections officer and a mental health therapist... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Sen. Claire McCaskill dodges questions regarding Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill refused to address Gov. Eric Greitens resignation at an event for veterans and their families... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:30:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Family and friends react to revelations in DeBrodie death investigation
FULTON - New court documents released Wednesday detail the night Carl DeBrodie died. Among the documents was a complaint that... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Law enforcement torch run kicks off Special Olympics weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri ranks number seven in the world for the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser ranking. The... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Man no longer facing charges in fatal Lake of the Ozarks boating crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — A survivor of a fatal Lake of the Ozarks boat crash is no longer facing criminal... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

MU safety programs receive insurance company grants
COLUMBIA - State Farm Insurance awarded $141,000 to several programs at the University of Missouri Wednesday. The money will... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

New complaint says Carl DeBrodie died from fight-related injuries
JEFFERSON CITY - A new complaint filed in the wrongful death lawsuit for the death of Carl DeBrodie said he... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT May 30, 2018 in News
