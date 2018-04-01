McQueary Files Defamation Suit Against Penn State

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former Penn State graduate assistant who says he saw former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in 2001 and testified against him has sued the university for what he says is defamation and misrepresentation.

Mike McQueary's whistle-blower complaint was filed Tuesday. It seeks millions of dollars in damages. It claims his treatment by the university since Sandusky was arrested on child molestation charges in November has caused him distress and embarrassment.

Penn State spokesman Dave La Torre has declined to comment. McQueary's lawyer hasn't returned a phone message.

A Penn State-commissioned report concluded university officials concealed Sandusky allegations due to fears of bad publicity.

McQueary was put on administrative leave in November. His contract expired in June.

Sandusky was convicted of molesting boys but maintains his innocence.