Meadery Underway in Missouri

BUFFALO (AP) - Three southwest Missouri residents are planning to open a facility to brew mead.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Buffalo-based Leaky Roof meadery will brew mead, an alcoholic drink that results from the combination of honey, warm water and yeast. The facility could be Missouri's first dedicated meadery.

Leaky Roof's Head Mead Maker Todd Rock says the company expects to begin distributing this month.

Rock estimates about $1 million has gone into the development of Leaky Roof. As with most meaderies, Leaky Roof will face the challenge of getting consumers to associate its product with a Friday night out, not just a Renaissance fair.

The company expects to launch with four varieties that will initially be available only on draft.