Measure to improve Kansas City's Jazz District stalls

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A proposal to invest up to $27 million to improve Kansas City's 18th and Vine jazz district stalled after it didn't get sufficient support from a city council committee.

After a four-hour debate Wednesday, an attempt to send the measure out of committee failed on a 4-4 vote.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/1tcFGxT ) supporters contend the public funds would help the historic district become a national destination. But critics wanted more assurance that the money would be well spent.

Supporters sought $27 million in bond funding over three years for a dozen key projects, including major investments in streetscape and a gateway plaza to connect 18th and Vine with the Crossroads Arts District and downtown.

The vote means the proposal will stay in committee for further discussion the future.