Measure to Keep Execution Workers' Identity Secret

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Every year, legislators consider laws to scale back what government information is available to the public. And one measure that's generating attention would make secret the identities of those who carry out executions in Missouri. The measure also would allow lawsuits to be filed against media or others who disclose the identities. Supporters say there needs to be something in place to protect employees who carry out executions. They say workers shouldn't be placed at risk of being harmed by families of executed inmates. Opponents say the public has a right to know about this part of the execution process. They especially take issue with language preventing the information from being subpoenaed in court.