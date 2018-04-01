Measure to reform lawmaker ethics heads to Gov. Nixon's desk

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers will no longer be able to immediately become lobbyists after leaving office if a new measure headed to Gov. Jay Nixon's desk is signed into law.

Senators voted 31-1 to send the bill to Nixon. He's called to revamp state ethics laws since assuming office in 2009.

The proposal would bar lawmakers and statewide elected officials from entering lobbying until six months after their terms end.

It would apply to current and future elected officials.

Senators also voted 30-1 to pass legislation to allow campaigns to invest only in short-term treasury or bank certificates. Candidates registering as lobbyists would also need to dissolve their campaign committees.

The bills are part of a push to revamp ethics following the resignations last year of two lawmakers accused of inappropriate behavior toward interns.