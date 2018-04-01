Mechanic Turned Bicyclist

Gas prices are around $2.70 a gallon in Boone County. As drivers' wallets get lighter, the pressure to find a different way to get around is getting heavier. One Columbia resident chose to take his foot off the gas pedal and put it on a bike pedal.

A nice afternoon can be perfect for a bike ride.

"Good morning ride, as long as the weather is decent...Love doing it," said bicyclist Liam Irving.

But for Irving, this is every day.

"I used to drive a truck, it was an old Ford 4x4 and gas was getting a little out of hand so I decided to get something a little more earth friendly," Irving said.

Irving traded his Ford truck for a bike and a motorcycle. Now he rides to work every day.

"I typically just jump right on my bicycle and head out. I just bring an extra set of clothes and leave a little bit earlier," Irving explained.

But Irving works a high horsepower job as a mechanic at a local car dealer.

"People don't really think anything of it. It created a stir maybe for a day but now it's just part of life," Irving said.

The pedal power helps the environment, gas, and especially with money.

"I was at the point where I was going through 40 to 50 a week and cut that in half just when I started mixing in my bike to commute to work and now that I've gotten rid of the truck totally, I'm down to maybe 3 gallons every 2 weeks totally," Irving said.

Irving says the ride is enjoyable and getting started is easy. As people look for more options to cut down on their gas costs, there may be more like him sharing the road.