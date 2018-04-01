Medal to the Pedal

Those speeding cars on a controlled, guarded demolition course bring all sorts of excited derby drivers. And 17-year old Jessica Winters knows exactly what a competition like this is all about.

"Well the first time I went, it wasn't that fun because I was like scared, but once you're sitting up there at the line and you're like freaking out and uh, i don't know, you get a urge and you just, just go for it," she said.

Winters doesn't have any real tactics of winning. She just enjoys the excitement.

"As of right now since I'm so young I don't really care if I win, I just push the gas and go," she added.

She says she's excited about this derby not only for the fun, but also because she'll soon enroll in the military.

At first glance the Demolition Derby looks completely disorganized, but actually, that's not the case. That organization comes in the form of safety. Each car's gas tank must ride in the backseat while the battery sits up front, not beneath the hood.

"You don't ever hear of anybody getting you know, extremely mangled or anything, but the cars are pretty safe and they pretty much test 'em," competitor Laura Basinger said.

But regardless of the safety needs, competitors like Winters say all she looks for is the thrill of stomping on the gas pedal.