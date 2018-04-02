Median Work For Grindstone Parkway

Designer Landscape will plant and maintain beds in the median of Grindstone Parkway, west of Rock Quarry Road. This work will require lane closures between Green Meadows and Rock Quarry Road.

Work will be done between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will require no more than one lane of traffic be closed in both directions at any time. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the construction area.

For questions related to the project, contact the Public Works Department at (573) 874-7250.