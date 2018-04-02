Medicaid fraud indictment

JEFFERSON CITY - A St. Louis County grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against a licensed professional counselor in the area on Monday.

Corrine Dale's indictment includes eight counts of felony in Medicaid fraud, one count of identity theft and two counts of stealing by deceit.

Missouri alleges that Dale fraudulently billed and received payment for counseling services to 21 separate Medicaid recipients.

The indictment said Dale stole $48,552.35 from the Missouri Medicaid program by falsely billing and receiving payment for over 24 hours of counseling services on a single day on 101 different days.

It goes on to say Dale stole from the program by fraudulently billing and receiving payment for $14,517 in claims of behavioral health services provided to preverbal infants under the age of one.

Dale is accused of unlawfully used the department client numbers to defraud the Missouri Medicaid program of $53,937.50 in false claims.

State investigators were initially alerted to the fraud in October 2015 when Dale failed to show records in response to an audit of her Medicaid billings.

The Missouri Medicaid program paid Dale $359,000 in claims for alleged counseling services to Medicaid recipients in 2015.

The Attorney General's office believes most, if not all the claims were for services that Dale never provided. The office has filed a civil action against Dale in the Cole County Circuit Court.