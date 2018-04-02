Medicaid Rally Fails At Requesting Special Session

"I need personal care attendants because of my disability and there's no insurance that pays for them except for medicaid. Therefore, I'm reliant on medicaid and can't get by without it," said Bob Pund.

That's why he's here, rallying at the capitol to restore health coverage to workers with disabilities. He said their ultimate goal was to have the MAWD, Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities Program, reinstated.

The rally organizers also want the monthly medicaid payments to be higher than the federal poverty level.

"You have to be 15% poorer than the government says is dirt poor to get medical assistance in Missouri," said Craig Henning, Disabilities Resources Association.

While the people at the rally wanted Gov. Blunt to hold a special session to deal with the issue of medicare, his office says that won't happen.

"The governor believes that we can quickly craft regulations for a new program when the legislature reconvenes in jan. He just didn't feel like that was reason enough to call a special session," said Spence Jackson, governor's spokesman.

Until then, Pund and other disabilities advocates will have to wait. Stephanie kluck, komu news, jefferson city.The governor's office says the old medicaid system was wasting the taxpayer's money, and it's confident the legislature can come up with a more efficient system in january.